Keiter Partners with Greater Northampton Chamber on Gift-card Promotion

NORTHAMPTON — For the third consecutive year, Florence-based Keiter Corp. is partnering with the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce for the Keiter card promotion, which allows consumers to purchase a $25 Northampton Gift Card and receive $50 in actual spending power.

Keiter has donated $25,000 to the project, and an additional $5,000 gift from the chamber’s Community Revitalization Fund has been added to Keiter’s contribution to further stimulate the local economy. Keiter previously donated $10,000 in 2021 and doubled its investment to $20,000 in 2022. The 2023 promotion will inject $60,000 into the local economy.

The 2023 gift card promotion, “Building Our Community Together,” runs while supplies last. The $25 Keiter cards are sold exclusively at the Northampton Chamber, located at 99 Pleasant St., Northampton, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and consumers must mention that they want a Keiter gift card. The promotion applies only to $25 Northampton Gift Card purchases. (A $50 gift card would not be valued at $100, for instance.) There is a limit of one card per customer, per transaction. Click here to learn more.