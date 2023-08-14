Monson Savings Bank Promotes Dorian Guidi to Portfolio Manager

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank (MSB) recently announced the promotion of Dorian Guidi to portfolio manager. He will continue to be based out of the Monson Savings Bank Loan & Operations Center, located at 75 Post Office Park in Wilbraham.

“We are happy to announce Dorian’s well-deserved promotion,” said Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “His hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence has earned him this new position. It has been great to watch his career growth over the past five years he has been a part of our team. I’m confident that he will continue to make valuable contributions to Monson Savings Bank and continue to help our customers achieve success.”

Guidi is a graduate of Western New England University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting. Additionally, he completed the School of Commercial Lending facilitated by the Massachusetts Bankers Assoc. in October 2020, and the Leadership Institute facilitated by the Springfield Regional Chamber in June 2022. He is currently attending the New England School for Financial Studies and is on track to graduate in 2024.

With more than eight years of banking experience, five of which have been at Monson Savings, Guidi has the background and banking knowledge to serve the bank’s commercial borrowers. Prior to working with MSB, Guidi spent 3 years at TD Bank as a teller and customer service representative.

Guidi was first introduced to Monson Savings Bank when his college advisor informed him of an internship opportunity in the community bank’s commercial loan department. Monson Savings Bank has a long history of hosting high-school and college interns, giving them the opportunity to experience hands-on knowledge of the banking industry. After completing his summer internship, he was impressed by the positive culture and teamwork at the bank, saying, “I knew MSB is where I was meant to be.”

In his new role as portfolio manager, Guidi will be responsible for assisting the bank’s commercial-loan officers with managing established commercial banking relationships and facilitating the underwriting, closing, and booking of new commercial-loan requests. Additionally, he will work to support the commercial loan department with audits and regulatory exams.

“I am excited to continue to be a part of the growth happening at Monson Savings Bank. I look forward to further developing relationships with my colleagues, our customers, and the communities we serve,” Guidi said. “I feel blessed to work for a community financial institution that prioritizes employee development and leads by example as a true partner in the communities where we not only work in, but also live in.”