KeyBank Hires Dennis Breitrick as Senior Business Banking Relationship Manager

HARTFORD, Conn. — KeyBank announced that Dennis Breitrick has joined the bank as senior Business Banking relationship manager for its Connecticut and Western Mass. market. In his new role, he will provide customized financial solutions to improve cash flow, such as commercial lines of credit, SBA financing, equipment financing, cash management, merchant services, commercial real-estate financing, and more to businesses with sales revenues between $3 million and $50 million annually.

A graduate of Fordham University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree, Breitrick joins KeyBank from M&T Bank (formerly People’s United Bank), where he served as a business relationship manager since 2019. Previously, he spent 10 years with JPMorgan Chase Bank in similar roles serving business clients.

Breitrick reports to Allison Standish-Plimpton, Business Banking sales leader for Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Maine. “Dennis is an experienced business banker with proven lending and relationship-management expertise,” she said. “His knowledge of the local business market and successful track record meeting clients’ financial needs will add value to our team, and we are thrilled that he has decided to bring his career to Key.”