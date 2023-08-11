Berkshire Money Management Welcomes Airen Wadsworth, Thanks Marlon Binns

GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Money Management (BMM), a full-service financial-advising firm with offices in Dalton and Great Barrington, announced the expansion of its Great Barrington team with the addition of Airen Wadsworth as front office coordinator.

In that role, he is the first person to welcome guests to the new Great Barrington office at 72 Stockbridge Road. His goal is to help every client and visitor feel comfortable, at home, and part of the BMM culture. He will also support the firm with scheduling, data entry, and other vital tasks. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from MCLA in 2018.

“Our decision to invest in a dedicated front office coordinator in our Great Barrington office underscores our commitment to ensuring exceptional service and efficiency in all aspects of our business,” said Natalie Wheeler, Berkshire Money Management’s chief operating officer. “Airen’s proven ability to manage complex tasks and create a welcoming atmosphere aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-notch service to our clients.”

Berkshire Money Management also bid farewell to its summer intern, Marlon Binns. A graduate of Pittsfield High School, Binns returns this month to the University of California, where he is studying business administration with the aim of pursuing a career in wealth management, investment banking, or financial consulting. He joined the BMM team earlier this summer to learn through firsthand experience what it’s like to work in the wealth-management industry and what aspects he might enjoy most.

During his time with BMM, Binns assisted the team with a variety of tasks, attended meetings, and shadowed colleagues to learn the fundamentals of team operations and client services.

“Hosting interns is a great opportunity to not only support the development of upcoming financial advisors but also to ensure the relevance of BMM in the years to come. Adding fresh eyes helps to identify new technologies and ideas to connect with younger and more diverse clients,” Chief Operating Officer Natalie Wheeler said. “Marlon challenged us to improve every time he asked, ‘why do you do it this way?’ or ‘what does that mean?’ If he didn’t know the answer, our clients may not know either. We are grateful for his time with us and wish him the best as he returns to his studies.”