HCC to Hold Registration Express for Fall Semester on Aug. 19, 21-25

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will hold Registration Express for the fall 2023 semester on Saturday, Aug. 19, and Monday through Friday, Aug. 21-25, in the HCC Campus Center at 303 Homestead Ave.

During Registration Express, prospective students can apply for admission, take the college placement test, meet with an academic adviser, register for classes, and set up financial aid — all in one day.

“Enrolling in college can feel overwhelming,” said Mark Hudgik, HCC’s director of Admissions. “Registration Express puts all of the resources new students need in one place.”

The Aug. 19 Registration Express event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students who can’t attend on Saturday or need additional time to finish their steps can also return when Registration Express continues Aug. 21-24 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Aug. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Full-term, 14-week fall classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 5. HCC has two additional fall flex start dates: Sept. 25 for 12-week classes, and Oct. 30 for seven-week classes.

Those who can’t make it in person during Registration Express week will be able to connect with registration advisers via Zoom or visit campus another day. Outside Registration Express, the HCC Admissions and Advising offices on the first floor of the Campus Center are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (4:30 p.m. on Fridays).

For more information and instructions about accessing Registration Express via Zoom, visit the Registration Express pages at hcc.edu/regexpress or contact HCC Admissions at (413) 552-2321 or [email protected].