Kuhn Riddle Architects Welcomes Ruoqi Zhong

AMHERST — Kuhn Riddle Architects announced that Ruoqi Zhong has joined its growing architectural team. Ruoqi was drawn to Kuhn Riddle Architects because she is inspired by architecture that connects to its surroundings, is public-oriented, and will make a positive difference in people’s lives.

Ruoqi will continue to follow her integrative, transformative design focus at KRA. She applies her expertise and attention to detail to K-12 educational projects, community organizations, and multi-family and private homes.

Ruoqi received her bachelor of architecture degree in 2011 from Harbin Institute of Technology in Heilongjiang, China. In 2014 she was awarded two degrees at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champagne: master of architecture and master of science in civil and environmental engineering.