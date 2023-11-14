STCC Speaker to Address Financial Literacy on Nov. 17

SPRINGFIELD — On Friday, Nov. 17, Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will host personal-finance educator Jamila Souffrant in a free event open to students and the community.

Souffrant will discuss financial literacy and explain the steps people can take to reach financial freedom starting at 6 p.m. at STCC’s Scibelli Hall Theater. The School of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) will present the in-person event.

Souffrant will give her perspective on how decisions around money are shaped from a young age, but how everyone holds the power to improve it. She has been featured in the New York Times, Good Morning America, and other national media.