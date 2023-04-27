President, Snow & Sons Landscaping: Age 38

By his teen years, Kyle Snow was working hard at landscaping and snow removal — when weekends and summer breaks from school allowed him to. Even before that, at a very young age, he was busy working around the Greenfield shop of his family’s business.

Back then, he was already thinking about an eventual full-time role in the family business, but maybe not envisioning quite how dramatically he would grow the firm as its third-generation president.

Indeed, since graduating from UMass Amherst, where he studied business and landscaping studies, and working his way up the leadership ranks of Snow & Sons, he has led the company to exponential growth — to more than 110 team members, in fact, serving more than 2,000 customers across Franklin and Hampshire counties, as well as southern Vermont and New Hampshire, with landscaping, hardscaping, maintenance, fertilization, irrigation, gardening, and winter snow removal, and earning major contracts with the likes of Mount Snow, Yankee Candle, and many others.

In fact, the firm has become so busy that it has been shifting away from one-time services to full maintenance contracts. He’s gratified by that evolution, but emphatically credits his team for his success.

“They really work hard; they provide good service and a really good experience,” Snow said, adding that he’s proud to see his employees grow and develop in their roles. “We have a strong culture and people who do an awesome job providing services to all the customers — not just quality of landscaping, honestly, but the interactions they have with the customer base. We get the most compliments from customers about our people.”

In addition to his leadership of the landscaping enterprise, Snow has built an impressive real-estate portfolio, purchasing multi-unit residential properties across Franklin County over the past decade. Also, in 2022, he branched out and founded Sugarloaf Gardens, opening an expansive nursery located at the foot of Mount Sugarloaf in Sunderland, specializing in trees, shrubs, and perennials.

Meanwhile, under his leadership, Snow and Sons has expanded its philanthropic efforts, benefiting more than 25 Franklin- and Hampshire-county nonprofits over the past three years. On his own time, Snow also coaches basketball at Deerfield Elementary School, and the company maintains a town garden in its Greenfield hometown, planting annual flowers in three different locations.

“We try to be really involved with different efforts,” he said. “It’s important for us to be a part of the community.”

—Joseph Bednar