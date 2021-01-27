Late-start Classes Available at Asnuntuck Community College

ENFIELD, Conn. — The spring semester at Asnuntuck Community College has begun, but there is still time to register for courses. The college is offering late-start courses that begin in February or March. Online and LRON (live/remote and online components) accelerated courses include Art Appreciation, Art History II (students may take this course without having taken Art History I), Business Ethics, Elementary Algebra Foundations, Intermediate Algebra, Spreadsheet Applications and Database Management, First-year Experience, Principles of Statistics, and Children’s Literature.

Accelerated courses offered during the second half of the semester, with a start date of March 22, include Gangs and Families, Infant/Toddler Growth and Development, Literature and Composition, General Psychology I, Principles of Sociology, and Self & Others: Dynamics of Diversity.

Keep in mind that late-start courses are accelerated courses that meet for less time but cover the same material as in a traditional 15-week semester. Check with an advisor to make sure courses fulfill your program’s requirements.

Visit www.asnuntuck.edu for information on course availability and how to apply and register.