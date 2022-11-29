Lauded Career Coach to Present at HCC Women’s Leadership Series

HOLYOKE — Award-winning executive coach Suzanne Blake of Medfield will be the featured speaker at the last fall session of the Holyoke Community College (HCC) Women’s Leadership Series. Her Dec. 21 presentation is titled “Ask for It and Get It.” The Wednesday session runs from noon to 1 p.m. over Zoom.

A certified professional career coach, Blake has been recognized by the International Coach Federation of New England as one of the top coaches in the Greater Boston area, being nominated in 2013 as the Best Career Coach and receiving the Prism Award for excellence in corporate coaching in 2014.

This is the sixth semester HCC has offered the lunchtime series over Zoom, which allows participants the opportunity to connect, network, and focus on professional development at a time and place that is convenient for them.

During HCC’s Women’s Leadership sessions, participants join prominent women leaders for discussions on relevant topics and ideas to help their leadership development. They also have the opportunity to form a supportive network to help navigate their own careers.

Registration will open soon at hcc.edu/womens-leadership. The cost of each session is $25. Email Lanre Ajayi, HCC’s executive director of Education & Corporate Learning, at [email protected] if pricing is an issue.