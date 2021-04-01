Laurel Road, KeyBank Introduce New Digital Bank Tailored to Physicians, Dentists

NEW YORK — Laurel Road, a brand of KeyBank, unveiled Laurel Road for Doctors, a digital bank tailored to physicians and dentists with products and services designed to provide the financial help and peace of mind they need through each career stage. The goal of the new digital bank is to help ease the burden for doctors of paying down student debt, finding more balance between work and life, and planning for the future.

With Laurel Road for Doctors, Laurel Road and KeyBank expand on an existing suite of tailored digital banking and lending products and extensive experience, working directly with doctors to create a platform that meets the distinct challenges of this community.

“We believe in providing our customers with the choice to digitally fulfill their financial needs, especially when it makes their lives easier to do so,” said Chris Gorman, chairman and CEO of KeyCorp. “We acquired Laurel Road in 2019 with the intention of scaling this digital-born business. Through this new digital bank offering, we are able to provide a secure online experience and customized banking solutions to meet the special needs of physicians and dentists.”

Laurel Road for Doctors is launching at the right time for many, as two-thirds of doctors plan to be more financially focused in 2021 to benefit their career and personal financial security compared to 2020, according to a new survey of 750 U.S. physicians and dentists conducted by Laurel Road and the White Coat Investor, an online community for doctors.

“From our long-standing work with doctors, we know that many face financial-management challenges while navigating high debt and high-stress careers dedicated to caring for others, leaving them little time to balance personal and financial pursuits,” said Alyssa Schaefer, chief experience officer at Laurel Road. “With thoughtful tools and resources dedicated to supporting the financial health and life goals of physicians and dentists, we aspire for Laurel Road for Doctors to be a destination for all of their financial needs.”

Physicians and dentists can find more information about Laurel Road for Doctors at www.laurelroad.com/doctors.