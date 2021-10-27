Leadership Luncheon on Nov. 16 to Feature PeoplesBank’s Matt Bannister

HOLYOKE — On Tuesday, Nov. 16, the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will present a Leadership Luncheon at Venture X Holyoke, sponsored by Elms College.

The featured speaker will be Matt Bannister, senior vice president of Marketing & Corporate Responsibility for PeoplesBank. He will discuss his career, share his advice for young professionals, and offer an opportunity for questions from the audience. He will also highlight the importance of community involvement and how it can increase brand awareness, establish a positive reputation, and help grow a business.

A light lunch will be included. Please indicate if you have any food allergies or prefer a vegetarian option. The cost is free for YPS members and $10 for non-members. Parking is free. Pre-registration is required by clicking here.