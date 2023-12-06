Liberty Bank Opens First Bank Branch in Massachusetts

EAST LONGMEADOW — Joined by customers, area business leaders, community representatives, and state and local elected officials, Liberty Bank cut the ribbon on Tuesday to its first bank branch in Massachusetts, located at 94 Shaker Road in East Longmeadow, marking its official opening.

Teammates from Liberty Bank, which is headquartered in Middletown, Conn., also presented two grants totaling $10,000 to representatives from the East Longmeadow Food Pantry and Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity. In addition, state Rep. Brian Ashe and Jennifer Pickering, district director for state Sen. Jacob Oliveira, each presented official citations recognizing the opening of the branch. East Longmeadow Town Manager Tom Christensen also attended the event.

As part of Liberty’s growth strategy to build its presence along the I-91 corridor from New Haven to Hartford and now into Greater Springfield, it established a commercial loan production office in East Longmeadow in 2021. The relationship managers and support teams based in this market have been successful in maintaining and building new relationships within East Longmeadow and Greater Springfield, attracting new customers to the bank, networking with prospects, and building a strong community presence.

“Due to our rapid pace of growth in securing lending and deposit customers in this part of the state, we identified the need and made it a top priority to open a branch to better support our customers and communities, expand our branch network, and drive future growth in Massachusetts,” said David Glidden, president and CEO, who is originally from Holyoke. “So we went out and hired some of the best of the best in community banking from Western Mass. who embrace our mission in the work they do every day: to improve the lives of our customers, teammates, and communities for generations to come.”

This nearly 3,000-square-foot, full-service branch includes a drive-up banking lane, ATM, and night drop. The branch team, led by Teresa Parker, have been entrenched in the Western Mass. and Greater Springfield communities for many years, working, volunteering, and residing in the area.

“What’s so exciting about our East Longmeadow branch is that it is staffed with teammates who know the community, have resided here, and have customers they’ve been serving for many years,” Parker said. “I want our customers, community, and others looking for a new bank to serve all of their banking needs to know that our branch is open and ready to deliver an extraordinary banking experience.”

The opening of the East Longmeadow branch comes only two months after the launch of Liberty’s commercial loan production office (LPO) at One Monarch Place in downtown Springfield. The branch at 94 Shaker Road was previously the Massachusetts LPO.