LifePath Seeks Volunteers to Help with Neighborhood Food Delivery Programs

GREENFIELD — LifePath, the organization that cares for older adults and people with disabilities in Franklin County and the North Quabbin, has an urgent need for volunteers to help with three food-distribution programs:

Meals on Wheels drivers are needed immediately to deliver pre-made meals to homebound individuals in our community. Food delivery routes go out in the morning, Monday-Friday. Volunteers can sign up for one to five days.

The Grocery Shopper program pairs a volunteer with someone who can prepare meals but cannot get to the store to buy the food. Volunteers are matched with someone who lives nearby (volunteers are needed throughout our service area), and the volunteer and consumer decide together how often shopping trips will occur.

The newest program, Farm to Home, delivers fresh food from local farms to people throughout the area who meet income requirements. Volunteers are needed to help people place their orders, one to four weeks per month, by phone. Volunteers can work from the comfort of their own homes.

Between these three programs, LifePath has a need for more than 25 volunteers to keep food on the table for their neighbors.

While volunteers provide life-saving services to others, they also benefit personally. Studies show that volunteering brings meaning and joy into our lives while helping us connect with others, combating feelings of isolation and loneliness in the process.

Anyone aged 18 and over can qualify to become a LifePath volunteer. Those interested can explore these and other volunteer opportunities at LifePathMA.org/get-involved/volunteer or contact Carmela Lanza-Weil, associate director of Volunteer Resources at [email protected] or (413) 773-5555, ext. 3006.