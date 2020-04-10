Link to Libraries Brings Bedtime Stories to Children, Read by the Authors Themselves

SPRINGFIELD — Link to Libraries recently launched a new initiative called “Link Live: Bedtime Stories,” airing on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 8 p.m. on Facebook Live (facebook.com/linktolibraries). Children’s book authors are reading their own books and then taking questions from participants.

This is a unique platform to bring reading into the homes of children across Western Mass. and beyond who are at home learning instead of at school during this difficult time. With the use of Facebook, children and their parents can not only enjoy being read to, but also have the unique opportunity to interact with the author in real time.

“We are all living through a very scary and unprecedented time,” said Laurie Flynn, president and CEO of Link to Libraries. “Knowing that books and stories provide a wonderful way for children and adults to escape from it all, we decided that we would deliver them right to everyone’s home.

“I was blown away by the response from the children’s book community, as author after author volunteered to share their own stories and to answer children’s questions about their writing life,” she added. “I honestly can’t thank them enough for making this outreach program possible.”

Authors Jamie Michalak (The Coziest Place) and Anika Aldamuy Denise (The Love Letter) were this week’s readers. Upcoming participants include Ashley Morse (The Big E Book) on Tuesday, April 14; Josh Funk (Lady Pancake and Sir French Toast) on Thursday, April 16, and Cynthia Platt (A Little Bit of Love) on Tuesday, April 21.

Link to Libraries is planning to extend the program into May and will be releasing an updated schedule soon.