Local Politicians to Join United Way of Pioneer Valley in Declaring 211 Day

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) will host the grand opening of its new Springfield Community Service Center during a statewide videoconference celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Feb. 11.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Senate President Karen Spilka, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will join the United Way and Mass211 at the event to declare Feb. 11 as 211 Day in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The event will take place at 1 p.m. at 1441 Main St., Springfield.

Feb. 11 will be recognized as 211 Day this year with celebrations in both Framingham and Springfield. This event recognizes the importance of this free, statewide telephone hotline that helps callers 24/7 and answers calls in more than 145 languages.

Polito, Spilka, and Sudders will pay a visit to the Framingham Mass211 headquarters, linked via videoconferencing with its satellite call center in Springfield. Sarno will lead the 211 recognition in addition to cutting the ribbon in Springfield, signifying the grand opening of the UWPV Springfield Community Service Center. The service center will house the satellite Mass211/Call2Talk call center, community food pantry, and Thrive Financial Literacy Center, while fulfilling a variety of other needs.

“The opening of the Springfield Community Service Center is yet another example of our commitment to provide local services throughout the Pioneer Valley,” UWPV President and CEO Paul Mina said. “Together with our Chicopee Community Cupboard, Service Center, and a food-security partnership with the Holyoke Boys and Girls Club, the United Way of Pioneer Valley continues to expand its direct service programming.”