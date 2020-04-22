Local Vehicle Detailers Provide Disinfecting Service for Law Enforcement, First Responders

SPRINGFIELD — Certified Air Force One detailer Paul Frasco and business partner Chris Vella of Pro & Local Mobile Detailing are offering mobile disinfecting and antibacterial services for the Springfield Police Department, and they are opening up the service to community law-enforcement departments and first responders across the area, including West Springfield, Ludlow, Chicopee, and Agawam.

Pro & Local Detailing is fully insured and certified by the International Detailing Assoc., and all its services follow IDA protocol based on guidance received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are offering a mobile detail service to help disinfect cruisers and emergency vehicles for police officers and other frontline responders who must be on the streets and vulnerable to exposure to the coronavirus,” Frasco said. “Our interior detailing services have always focused on what we call a flu shot for your vehicle.”

That process involves steam-cleaning fabrics and hard services, including HVAC vents, with 350-degree vapor and environmentally friendly disinfecting chemicals that remove deeply embedded dirt and odor-causing bacterial stains. They focus on completely sanitizing all touchpoints, such as door handles, steering wheel, control buttons, keyboards, dashboard, cupholders, seatbelts, and door panels, using a hospital-grade, EPA-registered cleaner. This process is followed by an ozone treatment to kill pathogens that may be inside the vehicle.

“Exposure to germs has always been a concern for us,” Frasco said. “Never has this service been more essential. We must keep our police officers and first responders working in as safe and as healthy an environment as possible while they are fighting this pandemic.”

Frasco said they can offer departments a service that is weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, or on an as-needed basis. They will also provide a W-9 and proof of insurance on the spot and provide free estimates to anyone who needs one. Interested parties may contact Springfield Police Department Sgt. Ken Turowsky as a reference at (413) 348-9773 or [email protected].