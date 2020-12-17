M. L. Schmitt Electric Owner Transfers Business to Two Long-time Employees

SPRINGFIELD — The longtime owner of M. L. Schmitt Electric Inc., has transferred his business to two electricians who have worked for him for many years.

Thomas Schmitt transferred the electrical-contracting firm that performs residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects to new co-owners Peter Coppez and Jean Pierre Crevier.

Coppez joined M. L. Schmitt as an apprentice in 2000. He’s a graduate of Springfield Technical Community College, the Local IBEW #7 apprenticeship program, and Wentworth Institute of Technology, where he graduated this spring with a bachelor’s degree in project management.

Crevier joined M. L. Schmitt as an apprentice in 2004. He earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from UMass and completed the Local IBEW #7 apprenticeship program. He graduated this spring with a master’s degree in project management from Wentworth Institute of Technology.

Schmitt was President of M. L. Schmitt Electric for 31 years, propelling the business forward under his father and grandfather’s business values grounded in fairness, honesty, quality, and commitment to its workers, he said.

“It has been a great career, and I’m proud of the growth we have accomplished — not only in size, but in quality, professionalism, and character,” Schmitt said. “Watching Jean and Pete mature during their tenure at the company has been a real treat. I have all the faith in them that they will continue the success of M. L. Schmitt for decades to come.”

M. L. Schmitt employs around 50 people and works together with Local IBEW #7, #35, #96, and #103, which provide large pools of licensed electricians to meet the company’s demanding construction needs.

M. L. Schmitt Electric Inc. is located at 371 Taylor St. in Springfield. Since 1923, it has performed industrial, commercial, and residential construction projects, working in areas including renewable energy; hospitals; transportation, educational, and assisted-living facilities; data centers; fuel dispensaries; dormitories; residential complexes; and more.