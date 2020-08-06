Macy’s Backstage to Open Full-line Store at Holyoke Mall, One of 11 Nationwide

HOLYOKE — Macy’s will open its first Macy’s Backstage at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday, Aug. 8. Macy’s Backstage, which will have 11 locations nationwide, will offer customers another way to shop by providing a store-within-a-store shopping experience.

Macy’s Backstage Holyoke Mall will have 12,600 square feet of dedicated retail space on the second level inside the full-line Macy’s, delivering a constantly changing assortment of merchandise. The selection includes both new and established brands in apparel for men, women, and children, as well as toys, housewares, home office, home textiles and décor, cosmetics, hair and nail care, personal protective equipment, pet accessories, kid’s shoes, designer handbags, activewear, and more.

“Our customers are excited about the Macy’s Backstage shopping experience, and we are thrilled to offer a strong assortment of in-the-moment fashion and great prices for each Backstage location and the community it serves,” said Michelle Israel, Macy’s senior vice president of off-price.

Shoppers can earn and redeem Star Rewards and use their Macy’s credit card at Backstage locations.