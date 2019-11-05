Marcus Printing Acquires ILS Business Services

HOLYOKE — Marcus Printing announced it has acquired ILS Business Services of West Springfield, strengthening the capabilities of both companies.

“The marriage of these two long-standing family businesses makes good sense,” said Susan Goldsmith, president of Marcus Printing. “The depth of printing experience we have at Marcus is unparalleled in our region, and we also offer mailing services. ILS offers nearly 40 years of direct-mail experience, and also sold printing services. Our services and expertise complement each other, allowing us to expand our capabilities across the board. It’s a perfect match.”

Both Marcus Printing and ILS Business Services are local Western Mass. companies built on the shared values of providing exceptional customer service at excellent prices, Goldsmith said. Marcus Printing was established in 1930 by Goldsmith’s grandparents, Phil and Sarah Marcus. ILS Business Services was founded by Bob and Irene Scalise in 1980, and their daughter, Amy Scalise, grew up around the business and officially joined the family business in 2014. Amy joins Marcus as the mailing manager, Bob will remain on board as a consultant, and the other ILS employees have joined the Marcus staff.

The operations of ILS will move in the near future to the 33,000-square-foot Marcus Printing plant at 750 Main St. in Holyoke.

“Printing and direct mailing often go hand in hand,” Goldsmith said. “By joining forces, we can offer our customers expanded services and recognized economies of scale with all services located under one roof.”