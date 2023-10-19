Market Mentors Promotes Chelsea Leblanc to Account Director

SPRINGFIELD — Market Mentors LLC, a fully integrated marketing, advertising, and public-relations agency, announced the promotion of Chelsea LeBlanc, a Baltimore native who now lives in Windsor, Conn. She was promoted to account director in the Client Services department after joining the agency in February as an account executive.

“Chelsea has been a valuable addition to our team and quickly proved herself capable of taking on additional responsibility,” said Michelle Abdow, president and CEO of Market Mentors. “In her expanded role, she will oversee a full roster of clients, leading each account team to develop and implement marketing strategies that deliver results.”

Before joining Market Mentors, LeBlanc served as a channel marketing director at a hospitality and food-services company with a focus on brand activation, process improvement, and project management. In her growing role as account director, she will bring her 15 years of experience and strategic skill set to client planning, agency processes, and more. A graduate of Western New England University with a degree in marketing communications/advertising, LeBlanc is a Smartsheet product certified user, Project Management Institute member, and project management professional candidate.

“Chelsea has seamlessly adapted skills from her past roles and proven her ability to manage complex client projects and really understand the ‘why’ before digging into campaigns,” said Ashley LaRocque, director of Client Services at Market Mentors. “We are thrilled to add her insight to some of our larger retainer clients and new clients alike.”

Market Mentors continues to expand and currently has career opportunities for a senior account executive, media director, public relations specialist, and business development sales representative.