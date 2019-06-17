Mark Zacek Joins GSB Investments and Insurance

GREENFIELD — Mark Zacek has joined the team at GSB Investments and Insurance as a financial advisor, Infinex Investments Inc. He will offer clients a wide range of financial services and investments, including retirement and financial planning, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, life insurance, long-term-care insurance, college-savings planning, and IRA rollovers (401k/403b).

“Mark’s experience in helping clients achieve their financial goals has already made him an important addition to the GSB team,” said Steve Hamlin, senior vice president and senior trust officer. “We are especially pleased that Mark has joined the GSB Investments and Insurance department at a time when there is growing demand for our services, particularly as we expand further into Hampshire County and beyond.”

Mark earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Montana State University. He serves on the board of directors of Mohawk Trail Concerts.