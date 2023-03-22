Massachusetts Chambers of Commerce Policy Network Launched

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Regional Chamber, in partnership with the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council (EDC), announced the launch of the statewide Massachusetts Chambers of Commerce Policy Network. Led by the presidents and CEOs of large regional chambers of commerce, the network plans to use its collective statewide voice to advocate for policy and business issues that will strengthen the quality of life and economy in the Commonwealth.

The Chambers Policy Network is designed to leverage the existing impact and on-the-ground local knowledge of these local chambers to provide solutions to policy challenges that hinder the success and legacy of residents, employees, and businesses. The goal is a growing statewide economy that works for all and strengthens communities’ ability to retain talent and businesses in Massachusetts.

The Chambers Policy Network will focus on the issues that directly tie to the region’s future: statewide competitiveness, taxes and revenue, transportation, broadband access, talent development and retention, housing, climate change, higher education, and the ease of doing business.

“Chambers are always champions for local businesses and the people that power those businesses,” said Diana Szynal, president of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce. “This network will advance our collective efforts and allow us to reach across Massachusetts, which is important as we elevate the voices of business leaders and build the future of the Commonwealth.”

The Chambers Policy Network will initially consist of 10 of the largest chambers from across the entire state as founding members, with plans to expand to include other chambers in 2024. Included in its plans are annual sharing of regional chamber policy priorities and yearly Chamber Policy Network visits to Beacon Hill and Capitol Hill to promote its agenda.

“The Chambers Policy Network will elevate local chambers helping to grow our economy, boost our workforce development, and support local businesses while expediting strategic solutions to policy challenges,” said Rick Sullivan, president and CEO of the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council.

Three of the network’s founding members represent Western Mass.: Szynal, Sullivan, and Jonathan Butler, president and CEO of 1Berkshire.