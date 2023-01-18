Daily News

Massachusetts Gaming Commission Reports Gross Gaming Revenue for December

By

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported that, during the month of December, MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor, and Plainridge Park Casino generated approximately $103 million in gross gaming revenue (GGR).

MGM generated $22.5 million of that total: $17.6 million from slots and $4.8 million from table games, paying $5.6 million of that in taxes to the state. The three casinos combined to pay $28.8 million in taxes in December. To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.29 billion in total taxes and assessments from MGM, Encore, and Plainridge Park since the respective openings of each gaming facility.

