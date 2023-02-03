MassMutual Named to Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Company List for 2023

SPRINGFIELD — MassMutual has been named a World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine, placing second in the life- and health-insurance industry category and leading among mutual company peers.

Notably, MassMutual ranked first for innovation in its industry category, the fifth time in the past six years the company has received this honor. The company has been named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Company list 20 times since 2000.

“We are delighted to be named a World’s Most Admired Company again this year and to be recognized as the most innovative company in our industry,” said Roger Crandall, chairman, president, and CEO. “Accolades like this demonstrate the talent and dedication of our employees and network of financial professionals who work hard each day to reach people on their terms and deliver holistic financial solutions that bring stability and security in an uncertain and rapidly changing world. While we are honored by this recognition, we’re especially proud of what it reflects: the progress we’re making toward helping millions more Americans secure their future and protect the ones they love.”

The 2023 Fortune World’s Most Admired Company survey was conducted in the fall of 2022 among executives, directors, and analysts in 52 industries. The annual poll assessed nine reputation drivers considered to be crucial to a company’s global success: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services, and global competitiveness. The full list of recognized companies and survey methodology can be found at fortune.com.