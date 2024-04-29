Feel Good Shop Local Launches Curated Gift Concierge Showcase

CHICOPEE — In an effort to answer common gift-giving needs, Feel Good Shop Local announced the Gift Concierge Showcase, happening on Thursday, May 2 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Springfield in Chicopee. The event will showcase a hand-selected grouping of some of the finest artisans and boutiques in Western Mass., including art from Painted Crane, Ana Banderia Chocolates, Owl Brand gifts, and many more.

“There’s a pressing need in our community to make meaningful gift giving convenient and easy, while supporting our local businesses and investing back into our neighborhood,” said Michelle Wirth, founder of Feel Good Shop Local. “This event will build the bridge between those in need of a gift that feels intentional and our incredible artists and small businesses right here in Western Mass. who have a unique selection of goods and services that fit that need.”

Largely aimed at serving professionals looking to leave a lasting impression with their clients and customers, attendees can expect to find curated gift selections selected to fit the needs of real-estate agents, event planners, financial advisors, sales representatives, human-resource professionals, and more. Members of the Feel Good Shop Local team will be on hand to offer guidance, advice, and ideas on how to help one’s brand stand out from the crowd with memorable client gifts.

The Gift Concierge Showcase is also an opportunity for those looking for non-business-related gift giving, with a large selection of products and experiences ideal for birthdays, condolences, new babies, housewarmings, Mother’s Day, graduations, teacher appreciation, and more, all available for purchase on site or to order for future delivery.

The event is open to the public and free to attend. For more information and to register to attend, visit feelgoodshoplocal.com.