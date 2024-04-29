GCC Partners with Veterans Administration for Informational Gathering Tonight

GREENFIELD — The Upper Pioneer Valley Veterans Services District and Greenfield Community College’s (GCC) Office of Veteran Services will be joining the Veterans Administration of Northampton for an informational gathering on veterans’ benefit programs. The event will take place today, April 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at GCC. This is part of the VA’s Rural Initiative to connect with local veterans.

“Our office takes tremendous pride in assisting the veterans community,” Upper Pioneer Valley Veterans Services District Director Christopher Demars said. “We are grateful for our partnership with Veterans Administration of Northampton and Greenfield Community College’s Office of Veteran Services for this evening of information and support for veterans.”

The gathering will focus on critical support systems that the veterans community can utilize. Some of the highlighted services include enrollment assistance for veterans’ healthcare (staff will be on site to help veterans enroll, and veterans are encouraged to bring discharge documentation if interested), toxic-exposure screenings, a briefing on how veterans can place a claim with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, information on mobility and transportation services through VA Healthcare Transportation Services, and answers to any questions regarding the VA PACT Act.

The VA, Upper Pioneer Valley Veterans Services District, and Greenfield Community College’s Office of Veteran Services offer support in connecting veterans to critical resources. The Upper Pioneer Valley Veterans Services District encompasses Ashfield, Bernadston, Buckland, Charlemont, Colrain, Conway, Deerfield, Erving, Gill, Greenfield, Hawley, Heath, Leverett, Leyden, Monroe, Montague, New Salem, Northfield, Plainfield, Rowe, Shelburne, Shutesbury, Sunderland, Warwick, Wendell, and Whatley.