Max Tavern to Host Fifth Max on Monday Networking Event

SPRINGFIELD — Max Tavern at the Basketball Hall of Fame will host the fifth Max on Monday networking event on Monday, Oct. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m., offering attendees the opportunity to connect with other professionals while enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres. A cash bar will be available for beverages.

At each event, Max on Monday will feature a selection of local businesses. In October, the sponsored businesses will include Borawski Insurance, New Valley Bank, Pascoe Workforce, Meyers Brothers Kalicka, and NRG Real Estate. Representatives from these businesses will be able to network with one another and share information about their organizations.

In addition, each event features a local charity. On Oct. 16, the featured organization will be Men Wear Pink of Hartford and Springfield, an American Cancer Society initiative that raises awareness and funds to fight breast cancer. Max on Monday also showcases a local artist.

For more information about Max on Monday or to register to attend, RSVP to AnnMarie Harding at (413) 244-4055 or [email protected].