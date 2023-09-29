Monson Savings Bank’s Wilbraham Branch Hosting Free Shred Day on Oct. 14

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank’s Wilbraham Branch will be hosting a free community shred day on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon. As in past years, the bank is partnering with PROSHRED of Wilbraham for this event. The bank welcomes the public to dispose of their private documents at the branch, located at 100 Post Office Park.

Storing documents that contain personal information in one’s home can pose a major security risk. Monson Savings Bank is encouraging residents to shred any documents they no longer need, especially those that contain private information. This shred day is an ideal opportunity to properly discard unwanted documents, such as tax returns, bank or credit-card statements, bills, medical records, and more.

“One of our top priorities is protecting the personal information of our customers and community members,” said Carolyn Balicki, Wilbraham branch manager. “Our team is very diligent; we work hard every day to keep personal information from falling into the wrong hands. Our community shred day gives us the opportunity to help everyone dispose of their sensitive documents in a secure way, while also gathering together safely as a community for a fun event.”

Prepackaged refreshments and giveaways will be available, while supplies last.