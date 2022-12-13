MBK to Present Hybrid Tax Update Event on Dec. 15

HOLYOKE — Tax season is here, and though it might seem daunting, Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. (MBK) is here to help make it more manageable. MBK will hold its annual client tax update meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Partner Kris Houghton, along with Dan Eger, Colleen Berndt, and Sarah Rose Stack, will lead the event and touch on a broad scope of topics regarding recent updates for individuals, businesses, and investors. The goal of the event is to help attendees get your documents in order for filing taxes and advise them on how to best utilize MBK’s resources. Tax season can be more tolerable when you are more prepared, informed, and organized.

To reserve a spot in person for the hybrid tax event, fill out the form at www.surveymonkey.com/r/XZLZPND or send an email to [email protected]. Spots will be set aside for guests on a first-come, first-served basis. In-person spots will be confirmed by email.

MBK also has an unlimited number of seats available for attendees who wish to attend online. To join online, register in advance by clicking here. After registering, virtual attendees will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.