McGovern Auto Group Opens McGovern Chevrolet of Greenfield

GREENFIELD — McGovern Auto Group, which operates 19 dealerships across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York, announced the opening of McGovern Chevrolet of Greenfield. The new dealership, which replaces Dillon Chevrolet, employs 25 people across its sales, leasing, and maintenance teams, with plans to increase headcount to at least 40 by the end of 2022.

The opening was enabled by McGovern Auto Group’s acquisition of Dillon Chevrolet, located at 54 Main St., from longtime owners Tom and Jay Dillon. Under the McGovern brand, the new dealership will feature a lot with more than 125 new and used cars, plus a completely reimagined customer experience including comfortable, clean, and modern waiting areas with free coffee and high-speed WiFi. To mark the transition to new ownership after 60 years in the Greenfield area, McGovern Chevrolet is also offering all Greenfield area residents an express detail — a $100 value — with any service.

Founded in 2016, McGovern Auto Group is a full-service dealer group with four collision centers in addition to a commercial and municipal division. Known for luxury vehicles such as Ferrari and Porsche, the company also brings deep expertise working with brands including Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Hyundai, Honda, and Toyota.

“We have enormous respect for Tom and Jay’s commitment to Greenfield and the business they’ve built together over the last 60 years. We’re honoring that legacy with a modern, tech-forward dealership featuring the largest inventory of pre-owned vehicles in the Greenfield area,” said Matt McGovern, owner of McGovern Auto Group. “Every single Dillon employee will become part of the McGovern family, and we’ll create plenty more jobs in the coming months as we expand operations and keep working to serve the local community.”

Ben Muenzberg, general manager at McGovern Chevrolet of Greenfield, added that “I’m a longtime Central Massachusetts resident, and I know the Greenfield community is eager to work with a team that delivers great prices, honest and straightforward customer service, and amazing after-market support. As a 19-year industry veteran, I’m looking forward to leveraging McGovern’s infrastructure, technology, and expertise to give all our customers the best possible service.”