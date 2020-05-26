MCLA Gallery 51 Announces Virtual Artist Series

NORTH ADAMS — MCLA Gallery 51 announced that its new online program, the G51 Virtual Artist Series, will be held live on Zoom, at noon on alternating Saturdays. Local, regional, national, and international artists will give virtual tours of their studios and discuss their practices. Discussions with the artists will also be recorded for later viewing.

The series kicked off on May 16, with North Adams-based painter Galen Cheney. The gallery’s full spring programming schedule is available by clicking here.

“We are excited to have these incredible artists join us and give us access to their practice,” said Gallery 51 Manager Veronica Preciado. “It is a wonderful opportunity for people to meet and interact with artists across the globe, no matter their physical location.”

Future events in the G51 Virtual Artist Series are as follows:

• Saturday, May 30: Gerald Sheffield, whose work explores the margins of representation regarding national identity, cultural heritage, and western art history as it relates to everyday life in the U.S.;

• Saturday, June 13: Gladys Kalichini, who is known for paintings, digital work, and installations that explore history and the marginalization of certain groups;

• Saturday, June 27: Todd Elliott, a multi-disciplinary artist whose work is inspired by shapes and forms used in architectural motifs, transpiration design, typography, and logos;

• Saturday, July 11: Sula Bermudez-Silverman, whose conceptual work intertwines multiple issues, investigating and critiquing the issues of race, gender, and economics;

• Saturday, July 25: Kim Faler, a local, multi-disciplinary artist working in painting, drawing, installation, sculpture, and photography, whose art practice unpacks the emotional weight found within everyday objects and architecture; and

• Saturday, Aug. 8: Anina Major, who works with topics of identity, slavery, the female body, Bahamian culture, and more. She considers her creative practice to be a response to continuous erasure and a culture that is constantly being oversimplified.