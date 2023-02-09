MCLA Green Living Seminar Series to Present ‘GDP Is Gross, Well-being Is Better’

NORTH ADAMS — Eric Miller, director of Ecological Footprint Initiative at York University in Toronto, will give a talk titled “GDP Is Gross, Well-being Is Better” on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the MCLA Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation, Room 121. The presenter will attend via Zoom. As part of MCLA’s Green Living Seminar series, this event is free and open to the public.

Miller is director of the Ecological Footprint Initiative, Footprint Data Foundation secretary-treasurer, and course director at York University. He manages multiple projects and partnerships of the initiative, including the production of the National Ecological Footprint and Biocapacity Accounts. He teaches the footprint-related courses and supports students and project staff. His prior work as a consulting economist has informed governments, industry, think tanks, and non-governmental organizations. His earlier career in public service had him leading the team of economists in the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, after he had worked for the Ontario Ministry of Environment and for Environment Canada.

MCLA’s annual Green Living Seminar series continues through April 19, presenting a series of lectures on the theme of “Capitalism and the Environment.” Every semester, the Green Living Seminar series centers around a different topic that is timely and relevant to current sustainability issues. Seminars take place on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

The 2023 series is a presentation of the MCLA Environmental Studies Department. Podcasts will be posted online following each presentation at www.mcla.edu/greenliving.