MCLA Leadership Academy to Hold Virtual Information Sessions on Dec. 15, Jan. 26

NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Leadership Academy will hold virtual information sessions on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. and on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. Aspiring school leaders interested in pursuing their administrator licensure or certificate of advanced graduate study (CAGS) in educational leadership are invited to join MCLA’s Leadership Academy director and a panel of alumni for a discussion about the program and application process.

Prospective students will be able to discuss school leadership, receive an overview of the program leading to administrator licensure with or without CAGS, and learn about the application process. The Leadership Academy is currently accepting applications for 2021.

Click here to learn more and register for either information session.