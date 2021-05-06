MCLA MBA Program to Present Friday Focus Panel on May 7

NORTH ADAMS — On Friday, May 7 at noon, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’ (MCLA) MBA program will present the last event in its Friday Focus series of free virtual panels on entrepreneurship and small business in the time of COVID-19.

Moderated by MCLA Director of Corporate Engagement and Strategic Partnerships Joshua Mendel, this event will focus on “Business Financials in the Time of COVID” and feature Gregg Levante, vice president, Commercial Banking relationship manager for NBT Bank, NA; Tracy McConnell, vice president of Business Banking at Adams Community Bank; Marie Harpin, Avangrid Renewables’ administrator for its Hoosac and Deerfield wind sites; and MCLA Assistant Professor of Accounting Tara Barboza.

To register, visit mcla.edu/mba. All events will take place virtually and are free and open to the public. This event will also be streamed to the MCLA Facebook page and will be archived on the MCLA YouTube channel for later viewing.