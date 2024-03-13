Springfield Rescue Mission’s Run to End Homelessness Raises Nearly $60,000

SPRINGFIELD — With more than 300 participants, Springfield Rescue Mission announced that its 2024 Run to End Homelessness raised nearly $60,000 in needed funds. The 5K/10K run/walk was held on March 2 at Forest Park in Springfield.

“This was our most successful run ever,” said Kevin Ramsdell, executive director and CEO of Springfield Rescue Mission. “It was a little chilly, but our runners, walkers, and their cheering squads brought the heat, along with tons of enthusiasm.”

Springfield Rescue Mission also saw a tremendous turnout for its first-ever spaghetti buffet and early-registration event at the Basketball Hall of Fame the night before the run.

“We enjoyed a spirited night of food, fun, music, prizes, and spending time with our supportive community,” Ramsdell said. “We are so grateful to all our walkers, runners, volunteers, and supporters.”

Funds raised will help Springfield Rescue Mission expand its services and support its workforce-development and higher-education programs.

“Our services are desperately needed by a growing number of people every year, and with the support of the community, we can continue to respond to the call,” Ramsdell said.

The Springfield Rescue Mission offers much-needed services for the poor and homeless in Greater Springfield. As an emergency shelter, mobile feeding program, rehabilitation and transformation center, and transitional living facility, it provides food, shelter, clothing, medical attention, Christian counseling, financial literacy, workforce development, high-school equivalency, higher-education opportunities, and more, free of charge. These programs help local men take meaningful steps toward becoming responsible and productive members of the community.