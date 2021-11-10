Top Banner

MCLA to Offer Virtual Information Session on Radiologic Technology Program on Nov. 16

By 128

NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) will hold a virtual information session on the college’s radiologic technology concentration on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Register by clicking here.

Prospective students looking to enter the healthcare field, or who are interested in health sciences, are encouraged to attend. MCLA’s Office of Admission and Health Sciences faculty will answer questions and give a brief overview of MCLA’s Radiologic Technology concentration. Graduates of the program have a 100% job-placement rate, and alumni earn an average starting salary of $72,000.

To learn more, contact the MCLA Office of Admission at [email protected] or call (413) 662-5410.

