MCLA to Present Virtual Info Session on Continuing Education and Graduate Programs May 3  

NORTH ADAMS — MCLA’s Division of Graduate and Continuing Education (DGCE) will stage a virtual information session at 5 p.m. on May 3 for community members interested in the college’s Master of Education (MEd) and teacher licensure programs, master of Business Administration (MBA), graduate certificate in Business Administration, master of Education program, Leadership Academy, and bachelor’s degree completion programs.

This info session is free and open to the public and is tailored to community members interested in advancing their education at MCLA.

To register, visit mcla.edu/infosession, or email DGCE at [email protected] for more information.

Community members interested in pursuing a graduate degree or finishing their bachelor’s degree with evening classes at MCLA’s location in Pittsfield, are encouraged to attend. Representatives from each program will answer questions related to academics, the application process, education timelines, and more.