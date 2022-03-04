Meet This Year’s 40 Under Forty Judges

The Class of 2022 to Be Announced In the May 2 Issue of BusinessWest

BusinessWest launched its 40 Under Forty program in in 2007 to recognize this region’s rising stars, and it has since become a coveted honor throughout Western Mass., shining a spotlight on individuals who have excelled professionally, but also in their service to the community.

Nominations for the 16th annual celebration have closed, and the judges are hard at work evaluating more than 150 unique nominations, an indication that the pandemic has not slowed this program’s energy or importance to the region.

The class of 2022 — which will be profiled in the May 2 issue of BusinessWest and honored at the 40 Under Forty Gala on June 16 — will, as usual, be chosen by five independent judges, who bring broad experience in entrepreneurship, business development, and civic engagement, among other traits, to their task. Here’s a quick look at each of this year’s judges.

Xiomara Albán DeLobato, a member of the 40 Under Forty class of 2021, currently serves as the chief of staff for the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council (EDC), where she facilitates the growth and development of the regional economy by encouraging, influencing, and sustaining capital investment and quality job growth in Western Mass. She has dedicated her career and community involvement in serving as an active change agent and steadfast advocate for equitable access to economic and academic opportunities in the region and beyond. She also serves as an active board member for Girls Inc. of the Valley, the Springfield Public Forum, and trustee for Veritas Prep Charter School.

Madeline Landrau, one of BusinessWest’s Women of Impact in 2021, joined MassMutual in 1996 and currently works on the Community Responsibility team as a Program Engagement Manager. She oversees the MassMutual’s Home Office Giving portfolio and associated relationship management, working with nonprofit organizations primarily in MassMutual’s home office community of Springfield. She’s the lead for LifeBridgeSM, MassMutual’s free life insurance program that offers free life insurance coverage to eligible parents for the benefit of their children’s education. Active in community affairs, Landrau has a devout interest in mentoring young Latinas, providing informal mentoring and coaching, guiding them to make sound decisions, develop socially and enhance their educational skills. She is the first Latina trustee of Westfield State University, where she serves as vice chair of the Investment Subcommittee of the Finance & Capital Assets Committee.

Ryan McCollum, a 40 Under 40 winner in 2012, is the owner of RMC Strategies, which provides full service political consulting to candidates, elected officials, nonprofits and for-profit institutions. Born in Springfield, McCollum worked for several state senators before returning to Springfield to work as a project manager in the City’s Economic Development Department under former Mayor Charlie Ryan. He returned to Beacon Hill to work as the legislative director for the Office of Housing and Economic Development under Gov. Deval Patrick. An initial founder of the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield, he is on several area boards, including 16 Lyrics, Suit Up Springfield, Square One, Healing Racism Institute, ROCA, NCCJ and the marketing committee of the Springfield Museums. He sat on the Town of Longmeadow Coalition for Racial Justice Task Force, and also serves on the Boston based Rian Immigrant Center, which helps immigrants assimilate to our country.

Chad Moir, president and CEO of DopaFit Parkinson’s Movement Center in Easthampton, was honored by BusinessWest with both its 40 Under Forty and Difference Maker awards in 2021. A graduate of American International College and its Public Health program, Moir created DopaFit in 2015. The company uses exercise prograns to help people stop or slow down the progression of Parkinson’s, a neurodegenerative disorder that increasingly robs the body of dopamine, which is released during exercise. Moir said he has always taken inspiration from the Muhammad Ali quote, “service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.”

Amy Roberts, executive vice president and chief Human Resources officer at PeoplesBank, has more than 18 years of experience working with business leaders to develop and implement people-management and talent-development strategies. She has a bachelor of Arts in Communications from Bridgewater State University and a masters of Human Resource Development from American International College. An active member of the community, she has served on many boards including the United Way of Hampshire County, Leadership Pioneer Valley and CHD. She is a reader for the Link to Libraries program and serves on the Service Above Self Annual Luncheon Committee for the Springfield Rotary and Basketball Hall of Fame.