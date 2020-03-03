Mercy Medical Center Plans Fourth Annual Caritas Gala

SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Medical Center’s fourth annual Caritas Gala will be held on Saturday, March 21 at MGM Springfield. The gala, with its theme of “A Magical Night in Monte Carlo,” will raise funds to benefit the greatest needs of Mercy Medical Center. These areas include the Pathway to Care initiative addressing the opioid crisis, the new Mandell Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Center, as well as improvements to the Emergency Department.

Honorary chairpersons for the event include Daniel and Jill Keenan and Dr. Robert and Heather Roose. The annual Caritas Awards will honor Nicholas Cocchi, Hampden County sheriff, and Anthony Gulluni, Hampden County district attorney. A posthumous Caritas Award will also be given to the family of Carolyn Meuse, who was Complex Care coordinator at Mercy Medical Center.

The Caritas Gala will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception, live entertainment, dinner, silent auction, a Hannoush Jewelry drawing, and dancing. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to purchase tickets to the gala, visit www.mercycares.com/caritasgala.