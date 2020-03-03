Health New England Announces Third Year of ‘Where Health Matters’ Grants

SPRINGFIELD — Health New England is launching its “Where Health Matters” grant program as part of its Community Benefits Program for the third year in a row. The grant application process runs through April 27.

The “Where Health Matters” grant program is designed to advance the health and well-being of vulnerable population groups living in Central and Western Mass. Health New England will award five $50,000 grants to community nonprofit organizations, for an annual total of $250,000. The grant program focuses on three areas of health and social factors that influence health: built environment (such as access to healthy foods and places to exercise), transportation, and care coordination.

“We are pleased to continue our grant program in 2020 and acknowledge the importance of giving back to the community to help support the health needs of our most vulnerable community members,” said Marion McGowan, president and CEO of Health New England. “We look forward to partnering with five local organizations that have strong community relationships and are committed to improving the health outcomes of our at-risk residents.”

The grant program will award both one-year and multi-year grants to eligible non-profit organizations, with current IRS-designated 501(c)(3) status, that manage innovative, community-based programs benefiting underserved residents of Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, or Worcester counties of Massachusetts, with a particular focus on Greater Springfield. Preference will be given to programs that focus on mental health, substance use, chronic health conditions (obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, asthma, cancer), and the need for increased physical activity and healthy diet.

Health New England’s “Where Health Matters” Grant application process begins with a letter of intent. Organizations meeting the request for proposal (RFP) criteria are encouraged to submit a letter of intent online by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 23. Complete grant RFP applications are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 27. For additional information, visit healthnewengland.org/community/grantprogram.