Merged Agency to Be Called Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western Massachusetts

WESTERN MASS. — The mentorship agencies of Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Franklin County and BBBS of Hampden County, both founded in 1967, announced they will merge into one organization. The combined agencies, operating under the name Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western Massachusetts (BBBSWM), will become the largest mentorship organization in the region.

David Beturne, executive director of BBBS of Hampden County, who has been acting as interim executive director in Franklin County since April, will lead the new agency. Beturne brings 23 years of experience with BBBS and plans to maintain all staff at both locations.

“The Franklin County office will remain open with minimal changes,” he said. “We are thrilled and energized about this new partnership and know it will bolster our ability to serve more youth and make a stronger impact across our communities.”

Both agencies have a long history of fostering connections in their respective counties, and plan to grow to serve areas without an established BBBS office.

“We have plans to expand into Berkshire county, which is an exciting prospect for all of us,” Beturne said.

The merger does not include the Center for Human Development’s BBBS program, which will continue to serve the Hampshire County area. BBBS of Hampshire County can be reached at (413) 478-8547 or [email protected].

BBBSWM plans to merge duplicate social-media accounts and can currently be found on Facebook at @bbbsfc @bbbshampden, and on Instagram at @bbbsfranklincounty @bbbshampdencounty.

BBBS creates connections between children (Littles) with qualified and vetted mentors (Bigs) in the community to create fulfilling relationships. BBBS monitors all matches to ensure safety standards are upheld and that the relationship is positive and empowering for the children involved.