MGM Springfield Event to Raise Funds for STCC Scholarships, Student Services

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will join forces on Friday, Oct. 19 with its partner in education, MGM Springfield, to raise money for student scholarships and support services.

The “Come Roar” event, to be held at MGM Springfield from 7 to 10 p.m., will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music, gift bags, and prizes, said Frank Quigley, president of the STCC Foundation board of directors.

“This will be a wonderful event in a terrific space — and we have a few surprises planned,” Quigley said. “I think everyone will have a great time and will feel good knowing the cost of the ticket will go toward supporting our students.”

Admission is $150 per person and includes food, music, and gifts. Cocktails can be purchased at the bar. A portion of the ticket price is tax-deductible.

The MGM Springfield fundraiser supports the mission of the STCC Foundation to help the college meet its goals and commitment to provide superior educational opportunities in the community. Each year, STCC and its foundation give more than $1 million in scholarships to students. The foundation relies on donations and has held fundraising events similar to the one planned at MGM Springfield. Proceeds will go toward scholarships and services for students.

“Our supporters in the region, be they alumni, staff, faculty, or friends in the community, always look forward to our fall fundraiser,” STCC President John Cook said. “This year we’re supporting students by working with our partner in education and workforce development, MGM Springfield. We are very grateful to MGM for hosting us in their new entertainment complex.”

STCC has collaborated with MGM Springfield to provide education through the Massachusetts Casino Career Training Institute. The gaming school at 95 State St., Springfield, was created to help people acquire skills to work at MGM Springfield, which opened on Aug. 24.

“Springfield Technical Community College has been an invaluable partner in our efforts to grow the workforce of tomorrow in downtown Springfield,” said Alex Dixon, general manager of MGM Springfield. “We’re honored to stand with them in this fundraising effort. We have been inspired by their strong commitment to creating a healthier economy through employment opportunities, and are grateful for their willingness to learn about and adapt teachings for our industry.”

Jennifer Brown, STCC Foundation board member and chairwoman of its development committee, called MGM Springfield an ideal location to hold this year’s fundraiser.

“MGM has been a great partner with STCC in workforce training,” said Brown, vice president of Business Development at United Personnel. “Together, we’ve helped many Springfield area residents get the skills they need to start new careers. We’re thrilled to hold the next fundraiser in MGM’s beautiful new facility.”

Ticket buyers will be invited to sign up for MGM Springfield’s M life Rewards loyalty-card program, which grants access to discounted room rates, pre-sale show tickets, priority reservations, and invitations to members-only events at MGM Resorts properties across the country.

Businesses that would like to sponsor the event should call Michael Buckley, interim director of Operations and Donor Relations, at (413) 755-4529. To purchase tickets, visit www.stcc.edu/mgmevent.