MGM Unveils Two New Sports Lounges

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield marked its third anniversary Tuesday by unveiling two wide-screen luxury sports lounges.

MGM Springfield President Chris Kelly led a tour of the new lounges, which he said reinforces the resort’s position and commitment as the market’s leading destination for sports and entertainment.

The new multi-million-dollar MGM Springfield Sports Lounge will be positioned on the casino floor and feature a 45-foot state-of-the-art HD viewing wall, inviting fans to watch multiple sporting events at once, along with more than 70 individual lounge seats. The venue is designed to seamlessly incorporate sports betting via the BetMGM platform should Massachusetts lawmakers pass future legislation.

The property also unveiled a new VIP Sports Lounge within TAP Sports Bar. This second viewing destination will offer a more intimate experience with an HD-TV wall, couches and a special culinary menu crafted by TAP chefs.