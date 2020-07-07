Michael Paysnick to Retire as CEO of Springfield Jewish Community Center

SPRINGFIELD — Michael Paysnick, CEO of Springfield Jewish Community Center (JCC), has announced his retirement. Initially intending to retire in September, Paysnick has agreed, in light of COVID-19, to remain until a replacement is hired or until the end of the year.

“We are confident that we will situate an effective CEO to lead us in the years to come,” said Jonathan Goldsmith, president of the Springfield JCC board of directors. “We are fiscally solid; known for our amazing programs, services, and staff; as well as situated in a wonderful geographic location. As such, we are confident we will be hearing from many qualified applicants.”

Paysnick began his career at the JCC as assistant executive director in 1988. In 2008, he succeeded Mark Dindas, now executive director emeritus.

During his tenure, Paysnick helped establish the JCC as the central meeting place of the Jewish and general community. He set the organization on a path to financial sustainability, a goal achieved by working closely with the board of directors. “My work with the board has always been a partnership in which our vision and goals have been developed together and shared,” he said. “Their passion, support, and commitment to the J have inspired my work.”

Paysnick’s formula for accomplishing his leadership goals included a solid support staff. “I believe in hiring the best people, giving them space to create, challenging their ideas, and then providing the support they need,” he said. “Involving stakeholders in the decision-making process is critical to success.”

Goldsmith noted that “Michael was instrumental in expanding existing programs, as well as overseeing the initiation of new and creative programs and services, in a fiscally responsible manner. He successfully achieved the creation of the special-needs program Kehillah. He oversaw the expansion of the after-school program and infant program in the Early Learning Center. In 2011, he achieved the successful hosting of the 2011 JCC Maccabi Games held at the Springfield JCC. During his time at the helm, Michael presided over numerous renovations and infrastructure improvements to the center’s facility.”

The Springfield JCC received several recognition awards under Paysnick’s leadership, including one from Human Resources Unlimited (now Viability), which recognized the JCC for its employment practices of hiring individuals with special needs. The JCC also received the Brianna Award for its commitment to providing quality programs and services for individuals with special needs and their families.

Goldsmith announced that a committee has been formed to assist in the search for a CEO. Chaired by Richard Goldstein and vice-chaired by Sally Schneider, the committee also includes Goldsmith, Sue Kline, Betsy Bertuzzi, Harvey Schrage, Amy Anderlonis, Liz Cohen Rappaport, Lindsey Pratola, and Adam Deutsch.