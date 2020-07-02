Michael Sheil Named President of Whalley Computer Associates

SOUTHWICK — John Whalley, CEO of Whalley Computer Associates (WCA), announced the appointment of Michael Sheil as the company’s new president. Whalley has led the company as president and CEO for the past 41 years and will remain in his role as CEO moving forward, working closely with Sheil and the senior leadership team.

“This is an exciting time for Whalley Computer Associates as we continue to pursue opportunities for future expansion and continued success,” Whalley said. “I am confident in Michael’s ability to lead Whalley Computer Associates throughout the next phase of growth. His sales proficiency across our major verticals, combined with his leadership skills and strong relationships with our employees, partners, and customers, makes him ideally suited to fortify WCA’s continued growth and sales presence.”

Sheil brings to the position a wealth of knowledge and a wide range of experience in the information-technology industry, with expertise in sales for higher education, healthcare, finance, enterprise, and state and local governments. He has more than 32 years of experience in sales and 27 years of IT sales with WCA, most recently as a senior account manager, where he was an integral part of WCA’s success. In his new role, he will be responsible for presiding over the entire workforce, managing budgets and making sure resources are allocated properly to meet the overall goals and initiatives of the company.

“It is an honor to serve as president of Whalley Computer Associates as we continue to flourish in all markets of IT, with specific emphasis on our engineering, managed services, and cloud offerings,” Sheil said. “I’m also committed to growing our market share throughout North America, with an acute focus on New England and Upstate New York, to establish WCA as a major IT contender. I am excited to continue working in conjunction with our 140 employees and customers to propel WCA to the next level of growth and innovation.”

Tom Hanson, vice president of Operations; Doug Moglin, vice president of the OEM Division; and Paul Whalley, vice president, will remain in their current roles.