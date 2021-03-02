Michael Weekes Named a 2021 Black Excellence on the Hill Honoree

BOSTON — On Feb. 26, Michael Weekes of Longmeadow was celebrated as a 2021 Black Excellence on the Hill honoree at a virtual ceremony hosted by the Massachusetts Black & Latino Legislative Caucus (MBLLC) in celebration of Black History Month. Weekes, who serves as president and CEO of the Providers’ Council, was nominated by state Sen. Eric Lesser as a black leader, trailblazer, and changemaker who contributes to his local community.

When he appeared on Lesser’s Lunchtime Livestream in late May, Weekes spoke about how human service and direct care provide a safety net for communities and also shared stories of challenges that workers face to provide adequate care, especially during the pandemic.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to my friend, Michael, on this well-deserved award,” Lesser said. “Michael’s care and leadership for the community over the years has been consistent and unwavering, advocating for some of the most vulnerable children in the Commonwealth in his many years with the Department of Children and Families, and now his continued work as a voice for human-service and direct-care workers. I am grateful to the MBLLC for hosting this virtual event and for highlighting black leaders and trailblazers across the Commonwealth.”

As president and CEO, Weekes is responsible for the overall management of the Providers’ Council and its related foundation, the Human Services Providers Charitable Foundation Inc. His continued work with the Providers Council allows him to promote the wider community of families and individuals impacted by human services that support and improve the quality of life for so many across the Commonwealth.

“On behalf of the women and men providing human services in over 185,000 jobs in the state, I accept this award as a testament to their essential value,” Weekes said. “I am humbled as a recipient of this award from the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus and very appreciative of Sen. Eric Lesser, who is a champion of human services here and throughout the state, for recognizing the role the Providers’ Council plays in building stronger communities.”