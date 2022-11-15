Monson Savings Bank Promotes Jamie Blaxland to Accounting Manager

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently announced the promotion of Jamie Blaxland to Accounting manager.

“Jamie has proven herself to be a very valuable resource to our team during her career here,” Monson Savings Bank President and CEO Dan Moriarty said. “We are extremely grateful for her loyalty, diligence, and hard work contributing to the overall success of our organization.”

In her role as Accounting manager, Blaxland is primarily responsible for managing the Accounting department, which oversees the bank’s accounts payable, automated clearing house (ACH), investment bookkeeping, wires, general-ledger reconciliations, and more.

Blaxland has been with Monson Savings Bank for 20 years. Prior to this recent promotion, she served as Accounting supervisor. She has worked in the bank’s Accounting department for more than 18 years and has 25 years of experience working in the banking industry. She holds several ACH certifications and is an accredited ACH professional.

“When I first started working at Monson Savings Bank as a teller in the Monson Branch 20 years ago, I knew I had joined a special team of like-minded individuals,” Blaxland said. “I am so thankful to still be a part of that team today. As I look to the future, I am looking forward to continuing to develop in my own professional life and helping my colleagues develop in theirs.”