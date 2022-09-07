Monson Savings Bank to Host Free Community Shred Day at Hampden Branch on Sept. 17

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank’s Hampden Branch will host a free Community Shred Day on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. As in past years, Monson Savings Bank is partnering with PROSHRED of Wilbraham for this event. The bank will welcome the public to dispose of their private documents safely and securely.

Storing documents that contain personal information in the home can pose a major security risk. Monson Savings Bank is encouraging residents to shred any documents they no longer need, especially those that contain private information. This free Community Shred Day is the perfect chance to properly discard unwanted documents, such as tax returns, bank or credit-card statements, bills, medical records, and more.

“We are very happy to host our branch’s annual Community Shred Day,” said Adriano Dos Santos, Hampden branch manager. “Our Shred Day gives members of our community the opportunity to safely, conveniently, and securely destroy their old documents. It is always such a fun event, and I look forward to it every year.”

The Hampden branch is located at 15 Somers Road. Pre-packaged refreshments and giveaways will be available at the event while supplies last.