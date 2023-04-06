Mother’s Day Brunch, Classical Concert at Gateway City Arts to Benefit Safe Passage

HOLYOKE — Judd’s Restaurant at Gateway City Arts has a full schedule of events planned for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14, beginning with its Sunday brunch, served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Following brunch at 2 p.m. will be a benefit concert for Safe Passage, featuring “Fantasie for Flute and Piano,” performed by Mosaic, the flute/piano duo of Sue Kurian and Meg Kelsey Wright.

The concert, which is free and open to the public, will feature a kaleidoscope of unusual pieces: two fantasies by Gabriel Fauré and Albert Franz Doppler; two tangos by Astor Piazzolla and Brazilian composer Ernesto Nazareth; a folk-like, jazzy theme and variation by New Hampshire composer Gwyneth Walker; a haunting nocturne for alto flute and piano by Norwegian composer Johan Kvandal; and flute and piano solos by Arthur Honegger and Clara Schumann.

The concert is part of the classical-music series at Gateway City Arts sponsored by GLC, the venue’s nonprofit arm.

Donations for Safe Passage will be accepted at the door. Safe Passage provides survivors with the support and information to keep themselves and their children safe and to rebuild their lives in the wake of domestic violence. Learn more at safepass.org.

Judd’s Sunday brunch features classic brunch cocktails and a menu of favorites with an Eastern European twist, including crispy potato latkes served with applesauce and sour cream, potato and cheese pierogi, homemade French toast bake, savory and sweet crepes, and more. In addition to the regular menu, there will be Mother’s Day specials. Click here to make Mother’s Day brunch reservations.

Also on Mother’s Day is the weekly Sunday Race Street Bazaar in the music hall at Race Street Live at Gateway City Arts. The bazaar features a variety of vendors offering secondhand goods, collectibles, records, CDs and tapes, clothing, toys, tools, crafts, electronics, and housewares.